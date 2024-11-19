46,047 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $1,004.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,061.66. The stock has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a PE ratio of 156.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $935.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $827.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $983.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,740,630.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,231 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

