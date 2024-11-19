43,665 Shares in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Amplify Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amplify Energy by 422.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 311,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 251,898 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amplify Energy by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 195,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 159,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $904,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Amplify Energy stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $8.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMPY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

