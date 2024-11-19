346 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $765,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 22.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $154.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.11 and a 200-day moving average of $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.