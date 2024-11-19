2,955 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Acquired by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 582.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Regency Centers by 300.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point increased their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 125.82%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

