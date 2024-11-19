29,225 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.69 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $144.83 and a 1 year high of $185.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.87 and its 200 day moving average is $171.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.