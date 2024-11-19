25,485 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,434,000 after buying an additional 604,070 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,509 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3,067.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 902,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,521,000 after buying an additional 110,820 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

