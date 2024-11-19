2,079 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sony Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 353,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,093,000 after buying an additional 77,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 2.8 %

SONY stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.