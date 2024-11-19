2,023 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 36,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 14,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MS opened at $133.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.26 and a 200 day moving average of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $135.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

