1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

1st Colonial Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.70.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 16.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Free Report ) by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. owned about 1.47% of 1st Colonial Bancorp worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

