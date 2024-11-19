1,852 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

