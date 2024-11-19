1,443 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Yardley Wealth Management LLC

Yardley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Roper Technologies makes up 0.5% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $555.80 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $508.22 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $552.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.46.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

