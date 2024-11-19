1,079 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Centennial Bank AR increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $207.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $162.22 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.75. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

