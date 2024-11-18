Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $134,813.38 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $134,813.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,085.79. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $73.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

