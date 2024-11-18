ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Stock Price Up 5.8% – What’s Next?

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $21.51. 367,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 874,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.39.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZK. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 28.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

