XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of XPEL worth $15,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 46.3% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 512,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 162,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,036,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 133,182 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,909,000. Venator Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,778,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $1,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPEL. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised shares of XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

XPEL Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.85.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $112.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

