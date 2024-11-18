WP Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,114,000 after purchasing an additional 472,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Allstate by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 18,472.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,948,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $196.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.80. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $131.65 and a 12 month high of $201.00.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 50.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

