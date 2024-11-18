WP Advisors LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,169 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $155.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.64 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,400. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.