WP Advisors LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviso Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. EQ LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,651,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 360,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $538.50 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.75 and a 52 week high of $551.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.85. The company has a market cap of $487.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.