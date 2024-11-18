Wharton Business Group LLC Invests $536,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,093,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.16 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
