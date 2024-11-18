Wharton Business Group LLC Has $8.55 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wharton Business Group LLC trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,710 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Jacobs Solutions worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5,170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,550,000 after acquiring an additional 411,123 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 192,166 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7,306.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,366,000 after acquiring an additional 127,605 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $140.01 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $150.54. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.62.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

