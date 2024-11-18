Wharton Business Group LLC Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wharton Business Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $207.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $161.23 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

