W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.68% of W. P. Carey worth $92,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 175.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $55.77 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

