Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.46.

VMC stock opened at $279.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.05.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

