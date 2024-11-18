Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,233,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Lincoln Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO opened at $206.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.51 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.37 and its 200-day moving average is $197.19.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $983.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

