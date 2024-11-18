Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 5.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 6.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America upgraded PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

PDD Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $114.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.71.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

