Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after buying an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $183,842,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,884,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $176.14 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $139.85 and a one year high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.40.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.