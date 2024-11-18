Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 421.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VPU stock opened at $171.11 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $177.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.02.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.