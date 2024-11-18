Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Acquired by Eq LLC

Eq LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eq LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVOO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

IVOO stock opened at $108.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.74. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $113.01. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

