Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.31 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $189.06 and a 52 week high of $257.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.53. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

