Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,031 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 229,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VCSH stock opened at $78.16 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

