Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Boosted by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.5% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after buying an additional 5,331,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 123,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $602.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $591.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $452.47 and a 52 week high of $626.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

