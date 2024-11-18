Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lessened by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $56,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

