Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Position Raised by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $359.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $277.70 and a fifty-two week high of $371.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.33.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.