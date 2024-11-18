VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13,241.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $52.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.