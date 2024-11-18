VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Acquired by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Tidemark LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tidemark LLC owned about 0.43% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYEM. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.