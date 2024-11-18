Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Position Boosted by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 348,133.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,295,335,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 597.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 501.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $201.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.60. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.74 and a 1 year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

