Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.43 and last traded at $68.93. 10,729,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 18,145,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 5.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10. The company has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,087,000. Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,302,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,356,000 after acquiring an additional 512,591 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.