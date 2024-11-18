TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Short Interest Update

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ERNZ stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th.

