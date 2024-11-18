True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$11.25 at CIBC

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TNT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
