True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$11.25 at CIBC

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TNT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on True North Commercial REIT

True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance

About True North Commercial REIT

TNT.UN stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$11.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,194. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.30. The company has a market cap of C$165.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.14. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.52 and a twelve month high of C$14.05.

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.