TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,475,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.7% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $496.57 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $382.66 and a twelve month high of $515.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.33 and its 200 day moving average is $474.83.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.