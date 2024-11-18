TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 340 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEI opened at $115.87 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average of $116.98.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

