TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $283.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.52 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.85 and a 200 day moving average of $318.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.57.

View Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.