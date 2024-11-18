TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,033,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 792,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 95,919 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $228.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.39 and a 200-day moving average of $207.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

