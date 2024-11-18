TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 261.50 ($3.30), with a volume of 48201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257 ($3.24).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

TP ICAP Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,976.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.06.

In related news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 96,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.20), for a total value of £246,339.36 ($310,446.58). Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

