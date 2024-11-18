Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,456 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,145,000 after purchasing an additional 477,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,007,000 after acquiring an additional 940,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,780,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,227,000 after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $57.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

