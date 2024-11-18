Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Toll Brothers makes up approximately 6.8% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Toll Brothers worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. This represents a 20.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,538.40. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $152.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.29. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $160.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.34%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.