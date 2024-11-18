Tidemark LLC Sells 159 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tidemark LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 280.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $138.33 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.15 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.67.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

