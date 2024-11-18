Tidemark LLC Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5,777.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $687.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $552.68 and a one year high of $714.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $633.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.81%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This represents a 89.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. This represents a 99.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.24.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

