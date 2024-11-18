Tidemark LLC Purchases 14,814 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 5.0% of Tidemark LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tidemark LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $67.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.68. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.75.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

