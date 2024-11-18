Tidemark LLC Has $184,000 Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,024,000.

SMH stock opened at $237.59 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.74.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

